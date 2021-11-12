After an environmental group warned this summer about a potential drop-off in kokanee returns, data released this week by the B.C. government shows the concern was valid in places.
The numbers come from routine spawner surveys in the Okanagan’s main lakes and tributaries. According to the press release:
– Okanagan Lake kokanee spawners totaled 396,326, up from 315,240 last year. Stream-spawning kokanee totaled 81,086 fish, a 13% increase from last year. In particular, Mission Creek had the largest return on record with 43,017 fish, accounting for 60% of the total stream-spawners.
– In Kalamalka Lake, kokanee numbers totaled 67,425, the highest on record. But the number of kokanee in Coldstream Creek that returned this year was low at 6,635, or 50% of the 10-year average.
– In Skaha Lake, kokanee and sockeye numbers totaled 35,000, a 30% decline from last year and below the 10-year average (70%), which may be attributed to poor ocean-survival of sockeye.
– Wood Lake saw a significant reduction in kokanee returns in 2021 with only 10,736 fish. Stream-spawners accounted for 9,728 fish, a 45% drop since last year.
In August, the B.C. Wildlife Federation released B.C. government documents it obtained via freedom of information legislation that suggested a premature drawdown of Okanagan Lake beginning in February caused important kokanee spawning beds to dry out.
The BCWF warned the effects of that draw-down could set back kokanee restoration efforts “by decades.” The group is one of several that has called on the B.C. government to modernize the system by which it regulates the level in Okanagan Lake.