Fourteen different staff reports are on tap Tuesday for what will be a marathon set of meetings for Penticton city council.
Following a five-item committee of the whole meeting that starts at 1 p.m., council will switch to regular business and then sit for a public hearing at 6 p.m. related to a rezoning application for 719 Alexander Ave.
Items of note on the regular agenda include a first-quarter update from the Penticton RCMP detachment, a briefing on the city’s procurement process inspired by The Peach fiasco, a notice of motion concerning satellite communities’ use of city recreation facilities, and a proposal to award seats on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen based on election results.
Council is also expected to send two new housing projects featuring a total of 400 units between them to future public hearings.
The public is welcome to attend the meetings in person inside council chambers or view a livestream available at www.penticton.ca.