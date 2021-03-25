Indoor worship services will be permitted on a trial basis on a seven-week period, BC provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
People of faith can gather together indoors from March 28 until May 13, Henry announced Thursday.
“This represents a first step in the gradual reopening of indoor faith and spiritual services,” Henry said.
“It builds on our recent outdoor variance which permits outdoor religious services for up to 50 people with specific conditions,” she said.
“And we are hopeful that this one time indoor variance can be extended after the trial period on May 13 but of course it's based on the pandemic and the epidemiological situation that we are seeing here in B.C. So time will tell,” Henry said.
Each church can have a maximum of four indoor services, each with a maximum of 50 people or 10% of building capacity, whichever number is smaller.
The trial period for resumption of indoor services, however, comes “against the backdrop” of increasing COVID-19 cases in B.C., Henry noted.
“And if conditions require us to revisit this, we will do so in consultation again,” she said.
“We take no pleasure of course, of course, in limiting any of the religious community’s practices and we want this to be a success. we want to make sure that we are protecting those most vulnerable among us,” she said.