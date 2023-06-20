A full day of celebration is scheduled for Wednesday at Gyro Park in downtown Penticton.
As National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity to celebrate the culture, history and legacy of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada, the South Okanagan Similkameen Métis Association, Ooknakane Friendship Centre, City of Penticton and Penticton Indian Band are inviting the community to join in the celebration.
“We want to share our culture and history and also empower future generations by sharing our knowledge and history,” said Shauna Fox of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.
Jamie Lee Keith from the South Okanagan Similkameen Métis Association said: “Family is an important part of our culture and this an opportunity to celebrate our past and the future.”
“This is an occasion to provide everyone with a learning experience that celebrates Indigenous People and highlights the work done by the South Okanagan Similkameen Métis Association and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in the community.”
The public is invited to a sunrise ceremony and Indigenous blessing at 4 a.m. in Gyro Park. The remainer of the day begins at 9 a.m. and features indigenous community organizations as well as indigenous
artisans.
There are also kid friendly activities, including a bouncy castle.
All activities are free and everyone is welcomed to attend. Unlike Truth and Reconciliation Day in September, the National Indigenous Peoples Day is not a stat holiday.
The following is a schedule of events. All activities are on Wednesday, June 21:
4 a.m.: Sunrise ceremony and indigenous blessing
9 a.m.: Opening ceremony with Elder Grace Greyeyes, the Okanagan Song by Arnie Baptiste, PIB Chief Greg Gabriel, Junior Chief Creedence Lezard, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield
9:30 a.m.: Flutist Herman Edward
10 a.m.: Sheila Marsden storytelling
10:30 a.m.: Rezzifyde
11 a.m.: Taylor Lezard, storytelling
11:30 a.m.: Elvis Presley tribute artist Kwectamn Pierre, Elvis songs will be translated into the nsyilxcen language
Noon: Bruce Baptiste, drum teaching
12:30 p.m.: Powwow drumming, dancing and inter tribal, featuring Ty and Nicole
1:30 p.m.: What is powwow, Four Seasons Cultural Powwow presentation
2 p.m.: Rez Daddy, drag artist Madeline Terbasket
2:30 p.m.: Anona Kampe
3 p.m.: Honouring the grads
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Metis Fiddlers