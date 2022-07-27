As demand for early childhood educators continues to grow, Okanagan College is offering a new tuition-free, work-integrated learning program.
Online training will allow students to join the program from their home communities where there is also a participating early learning centre. Students will work as responsible adults or early childhood assistants while completing the introductory and core training modules.
The program begins in September with completion scheduled for April 2024.
“Okanagan College is keenly aware of how many trained ECEs are in demand across the sector. This pilot project, with support from the Government of B.C., will increase access to education for people seeking certification, going a long way to meeting that need,” said the school’s Yvonne Moritz in a press release.
“To address the needs of our diverse regions, OC is making the ECE-WIL program more accessible to students in several local communities, from Osoyoos to Revelstoke.”
Space in the program is limited to 25 students and is anticipated to fill quickly, so applicants are invited to submit an expression of interest. For more information, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/ecewil.