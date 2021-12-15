There are plenty of places to donate money this holiday season and KidSport is asking people in a giving mood to consider lending a hand to the organization, which helps get children from low-income families into organized sports.
Of course, the pandemic has thrown a wrench into organized sports, but that doesn’t mean planning stops.
“We at KidSport Penticton have been enthusiastically anticipating a return to sport in the new year,” said chairman Dave Lieskovsky in a press release.
“However, what this return looks like is not at all clear. Some sports, such as hockey, have already returned, and we are providing support, but we haven’t heard from a number of other local sport organizations. We will have to see how this all evolves over time.”
The pandemic has also increased demand on groups like KidSport.
“This is due to not only the pent-up need for the kids to participate, but also the fact that so many families have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and are struggling,” added Lieskovsky. “We hope to provide at least some support to help them moving forward.”
To donate, visit www.kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/penticton/donate/.
Since its creation in 1993, KidSport has disbursed over $84 million and helped over 930,000 kids from coast to coast receive grants and sports introduction programming.