Penticton City Council has called a special meeting for Thursday, March 24, 2022 at City Hall, beginning at 1 p.m.
The meeting was abruptly called on Wednesday.
According to the City’s website, “A special meeting of council will be held to hear from the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association regarding the Downtown Business Improvement Area.”
The meeting will be held in council chambers at City Hall and is open to the public. To view the agenda or to watch the meeting live: penticton.ca