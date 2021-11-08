Mounties are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been seen since July.
Vincent Silas Maxwell, 37, has no fixed address and is known to frequent Vernon and Penticton, according to police.
He currently has a warrant for his arrest for allegedly failing to comply with a probation order.
Maxwell is six-foot-three, approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.