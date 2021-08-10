An eco-village housing development is “definitely” feasible at the site of a planned solar array, Summerland council heard Monday.
A “very preliminary” site design presented by Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, shows 49 single-family lots arranged on a cul de sac on the 66-acre site on Prairie Valley Road that will also be home to the Solar + Storage Project.
Dollevoet suggested those 49 lots, on land owned by Summerland taxpayers, could be tied into the district’s sewer system and prepared for development at a total cost of approximately $2.7 million.
“So, definitely the economics of this type of development work out to $56,000 per lot, which is something that does lend itself to being a feasible development for consideration,” said Dollevoet.
He cautioned, however, that the 49-lot layout was based on a standard single-family lot size and all housing options remain on the table.
“That’s something we wanted to tackle in the next stage with the development concept is look at the form of housing we want to see in the area and ask the community and surrounding neighbourhoods what form of density we should be seeking in this area,” said Dollevoet.
Council was impressed by staff’s work on the idea to date and voted unanimously to keep it going by pulling $70,000 from the district’s land reserve to fund designs and community engagement, and freeing up staff time by designating the eco-village as a strategic priority.
With designs in hand, continued Dollevoet, the district could be in a position by next spring to issue a request for expressions of interest from developers who want to be involved in the project, which would be built to the highest environmental standards to showcase sustainable construction technology.
It remains to be seen how deeply the district gets involved in the development itself.
Coun. Richard Barkwill said he likes the idea of partnering with a developer on the project to help share risk and retain control, while Coun. Marty Van Alphen expressed concern about the district being too prescriptive.
“If we do a whole bunch of planning on this property and zoning, we may handcuff a developer. Maybe a developer is going to come to us with some ideas we haven’t even thought about… so I don’t want to tie us up too much yet,” said Van Alphen.
Van Alphen put forward the idea of an eco-village in March to help shore up support for the $7-million Solar + Storage project, which will use solar panels and batteries to power upwards of 100 homes.
Construction of the solar array must conclude by September 2023 for the district to cash in a $6-million federal grant. The other $1 million will be funded by local taxpayers.