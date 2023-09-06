EDITOR’S NOTE: The famiy’s surname is not used in this story, by their request, in order to protect family still in the Ukraine.
A family from Ukraine is reunited and establishing new lives in Penticton with help from the Ukraine Nightingale Project.
The family’s own resilience and assistance from friends also support the transition.
Shedding tears of relief and happiness Liubov greeted her husband, Serhii, and older son, Oleksandr, as they stepped from the E-Bus in Kelowna last month.
The couple’s younger son, Artem, 12, jumped with joy at the sight of his father and brother whom he hadn’t seen for almost a year.
Previously Liubov and Artem had fled the Chernihiv area for the comparative safety of Kyiv where she found work and was able to support Serhii and Oleksandr who remained behind.
When Liubov and Artem’s Canadian-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel visas became available, they came to Canada with Liubov’s cousin Nadiia Synystsia and her three children.
The two cousins and their children arrived in Penticton in October 2022 and currently share a rented home with upper and lower suites.
Serhii, who has a medical condition and Oleksandr, his caregiver, did not have the necessary documents showing they were exempt from military service as well as the CUAETS visas.
“This is where UNP became involved to help with logistics and airline travel,” said Jennifer Martison, co-chair.
The UNP is a volunteer organization helping Ukrainian families displaced by the war become established in the South Okanagan.
“They had to travel 1000 km by bus and endure five hours at the Polish border before arriving in Warsaw,” Martison said.
Once the two men were in Warsaw, UNP purchased plane tickets for flights through Zurich to Vancouver.
A friend of UNP in Vancouver, Steve Wright, picked them up at the airport, took them to his home, and then to the E-Bus for the trip to Kelowna.
“The scenery is so beautiful,” Serhii said through a translator when asked about his first impression of Canada.
Liubov and Artem have a head start adjusting to Canadian life.
She is employed at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, and he is a student at Holy Cross School.
While Serhii and Oleksandr are in the initial phase of adjusting, they clearly recognize that learning English must be their first priority.
“First language, then professional development,” Serhii said.
Serhii and Liubov were chartered accountants in their home country—he had his own firm and she worked for the equivalent of the land title office.
A university student in Ukraine majoring in marketing and management, Oleksandr wants eventually to continue his studies.
Even with the war, the decision to leave Ukraine was not easy, especially leaving family behind, including Liubov’s parents.
“We came for a better life for the boys,” Liubov said.
For information visit: www.ukrainenightingaleproject.ca or contact Jennifer Martison directly at ukrainenightingaleproject@gmail.com