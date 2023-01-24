A homegrown expert with deep insight into the B.C. power grid’s ability to welcome the transition to electric cars is slated to give a talk on the subject Thursday night.
Draydan Power, who earlier this month became the City of Penticton’s electrical utility manager, will deliver his presentation at 7 p.m. in an online session hosted by environmental group First Things First Okanagan.
“I want people to understand more about the transition to electric vehicles. There is some benefit in Penticton owning its own utility in terms of building a charging infrastructure, and working directly with city planners,” said Power in a press release.
“And we should begin to think more about other fuel sources like hydrogen, and the role of active transportation in reducing our transportation energy needs.”
Power, who’s an electrical engineer by trade, spent the past seven years with FortisBC, rising to the position of manager of electric vehicle infrastructure and investment for the private utility company.
Pre-register to watch Power’s presentation by visiting www.firstthingsfirstokanagan.com.