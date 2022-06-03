This past spring, students and teachers showed their love and support for the town of Merritt.
Teacher librarians in the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 gathered and organized a book donation fundraiser for the Merritt schools affected by the recent floods.
“Due to the overwhelming generosity of schools and families, the Merritt teachers that came to collect the donations could not fit everything in on their first trip,” superintendent Todd Manuel told trustees this week in his superintendent’s report.
“They are going to return to pick up the remaining boxes. They sent in a thank you card to show their appreciation and gratitude. They have started to unpack the boxes and are so impressed with variety and
condition of the books.”