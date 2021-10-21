Bluewater Cannabis in Oliver is celebrating its second anniversary Saturday in grand style.
Every customer will leave with free swag and the shop has even purchased gift cards from other local businesses to hand out.
Ryan Graham, who also manages the Bluewater Cannabis outlet in Penticton, said it’s his way of giving back to the community that has supported his business through the toughest of times.
“It’s been a wild ride these past two years in a global pandemic. We have seen many businesses come and go these last few years, so it’s been amazing to see the Oliver-Osoyoos community’s support of Bluewater.”
The store is located at 6341 Main St. and is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.