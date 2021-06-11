Turnout on the first day of advanced voting suggests there’s strong interest in the Penticton byelection.
A total of 737 people cast ballots at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Wednesday, compared to 1,001 people who visited the polls on the first day of advanced voting in the 2018 general municipal election.
Advanced voting is open again today and Wednesday, June 16, at the PTCC, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. General voting and results are scheduled for June 19, when polls will be set up at the PTCC and Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre.
Mail-in ballots are also available before 4 p.m. on June 17 by calling 250-490-2473 or emailing election@penticton.ca.
Ten people are vying for the seat on council vacated by Jake Kimberley, who resigned for health reasons.