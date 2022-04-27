UNISUS School, 7808 Pierre Drive, Summerland, will host an Open House on Saturday, April 30, 10:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.
Current students will provide tours of the campus and visiting families will have opportunities to meet with the head of school, teachers, and families to learn more about the community.
Students can explore hands-on learning and participate in a range of outdoor activities.
Families with have an opportunity to ask questions about the IB curriculum as well as university preparation programs, day school programs for pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 students, and boarding options for Grades 7-12. UNISUS offers both five-day and full-time boarding.
Families are asked to register by visiting: unisus.ca. For additional information call: 250-404-3232.