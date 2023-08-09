The 76th annual Penticton Peach Festival wouldn’t happen without an army of volunteers and long-time corporate sponsors.
As volunteer crews began setting up on Tuesday, Peachfest president Shawna Guitard praised the unsung heroes of the free, five-day event which begins today (Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023).
“Peachfest continues to grow and have fresh ideas, fresh events, but we couldn’t do it without our volunteer board of directors,” Guitard said in an interview.
“They have jobs and lives, but we meet every month so we’re able to offer the five free days of family fun. We also have incredible sponsors who, again we couldn’t do this without. Our volunteers are great. It’s hard work — putting up barriers, parade crowd control and keeping the park clean.”
Events begin today at noon with the Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Races in the 100 block of Main Street. Later in the day the Canadian Forces Skyhawks parachute team will be jumping at 6 p.m. at Okanagan Lake Park. Live music begins at 12:30 p.m. at Okanagan Lake Park. The afternoon session is devoted to Seniors Day. The evening session will include a 90-minute set by three-time Juno Award winner Kim Mitchell (Patio Lanterns, Go For Soda) at 9:30 p.m.
Today is also the first of three days of the Home Hardware Kids Zone in Gyro Park from 9 a.m. until noon each day. If will include live music and interactive games.
Other main stage performers throughout the week include Aaron Pritchett on Thursday, Eagles’ tribute band Eagle Eyes on Friday, 54-40 on Saturday and High Voltage, a tribute to AC/DC on Sunday.
Most of the activities are at Okanagan Lake Park but Guitard suggests consulting the website (peachfest.com) for times and locations.
Once tonight is over, volunteers will be out in full force on Thursday morning changing the layout of the park and adding elaborate staging for the Flying Fools High Dive Team.
This year, attendees are encouraged to leave their cars at home and take extended transit service. The cost is $2.25 (one way) and 12 and under free.
More information is available online at: penticton.ca/peach-fest or by phone at 250-492-5602.
Other highlights throughout the week include the crowing of Miss Penticton, the Greyback Construction sandcastle competition and the Peters Bros. Grande Parade. There will also be several sporting competitions including mountain biking, beach volleyball and slo-pitch.
The festival is also emphasizing local musicians. Of the 50-plus live acts, 27 are from the Okanagan Valley including: Andrew Allen, Scotty Berg Band, Mason Burns, High Voltage, Hillside Outlaws, The Hip Replacements, Ben Klick, Kristi Neumann Band and Rock Steady.
Those attending Okanagan Lake Park are reminded dogs are not allowed (with registered service dogs the exception).
The Peachfest executive includes past-president Don Kendall, vice-presidents Colin Campbell, Josh Shulman and Chuck Thompson, secretary-treasurer Angie Vriends, administrative assistant Marta Begemann and directors Daphne Adey, Jeanette Beaven, Rod Ferguson, Elin Hill, Laura Kane, Graham Karner, Teresa Kendall, Scott Mayhew, Bruce Millington, Dayle Millington, Subrina Monteith, Kristi Patton, Matthew Quick and Jane Somerville.
