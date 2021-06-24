Traffic lights have been temporarily removed at one of Penticton’s busiest intersections to make way for the new lake-to-lake cycling route.
Motorists passing through the intersection of Martin Street and Eckhardt Avenue now face a three-way stop while crews go about their work.
“Drivers should expect delays and may want to avoid this intersection and take alternate routes while this work occurs over the next three weeks,” the city said in a press release.
Asphalt grinding and line painting along Martin Street are also currently underway.
Council in March approved a $2.3-million budget for the first two phases of the project, which will see separated bike lanes running along Martin Street from Lakeshore Drive to Duncan Avenue. Most of the work should be completed this summer.
The final two phases would take riders to Atkinson Street, South Main Street and Skaha Lake. There is no funding in place yet for that part of the project.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.