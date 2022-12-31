It’s one of the biggest and most celebrated nights of the year and the Kelowna RCMP is gearing up for the annual CounterAttack Campaign, the force said in a media release.
“As the clock counts down to a New Year this weekend, drivers will see a heavy police presence as Kelowna RCMP Traffic Services will be conducting several road checks throughout the Kelowna area, targeting impaired drivers,” Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said, in the release.
“Road safety year round is a priority for our team,” he added. “We understand people will be out having a great time ringing in the New Year on Saturday night, but everyone needs to remember to be safe and plan a safe ride home. Our teams will be out in full force this weekend.”
The RCMP CounterAttack campaign has been active in B.C. for over 35 years and Della Paolera wants to remind drivers that impaired laws impose significant penalties on impaired drivers.
Despite that, impaired driving still claims an average of over 60 lives each year in B.C. and over 1,700 impaired driving related collisions.
“If you plan to drink alcohol or consume drugs of any kind, plan alternative transportation in advance,” Della Paolera said. “Remember, the effects of alcohol and drugs that make you a dangerous driver also affect your ability to make good decisions.”