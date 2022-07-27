Water fight!

The scene at a water fight organized by the Penticton Fire Department on June 30, 2021, when the city experienced its hottest temperature on record. Round 2 goes this coming Thursday.

 Herald fire photo

With the forecast calling for Thursday to be the hottest day so far this year in Penticton, conditions are perfect for a massive community water fight.

Fire Chief Larry Watkinson has personally issued a challenge to kids in the community meet him at 6 p.m. on the field at Penticton Secondary School. It marks the second consecutive year local firefighters have helped cool off the community with a summer water fight.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 39 C Thursday, which would top the all-time high for this day of 37.2 C set in 1944. A gradual cool-down is expected to take hold over the weekend with daytime highs reaching just 30 C by Tuesday.