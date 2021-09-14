Former tennis professional Helena Konanz picked up a sporting endorsement from the coach of the riding’s highest-profile team.
Konanz, a Conservative, is one of five candidates seeking the MP’s job in South Okanagan-West Kootenay in the Sept. 20 election.
In a video posted to Konanz’s social media, Penticton Vees’ head coach Fred Harbinson said, “I know a winning player and Helena Konanz has what it takes to be our champion in Ottawa.”
The junior A hockey coach further states, “She has the drive and energy to be there for the people in the SOWK, I hope you join me in voting for Helena Konanz as our next member of Parliament.”
To view Harbinson's endorsement:
https://www.facebook.com/electhelenakonanz/videos/203720035084459