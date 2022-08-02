The Penticton RCMP responded to 240 calls for service from Friday, July 29, 2022 at 6 p.m. to Monday, August 2 at 6 a.m. during the 2022 BC Day long-weekend.
A few highlights from the long-weekend include:
Weapon used during shoplifting
On July 29, 2022 at 11 p.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a shoplifting at a local business where the suspect pulled out a box cutter when confronted by staff. Police conducted extensive patrols and are reviewing CCTV for an identification. This incident is still under investigation.
Violent domestic assault
On July 29, 2022 at 9:30 p.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a domestic assault report from a female alleging a male grabbed her by the back of the head and slammed her to the sidewalk. Penticton RCMP located the suspect and held him in custody.
Vehicle break in
On Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:24 a.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a report that a male was inside the complainant’s vehicle riffling through it. The complainant provided a spot on description of the male and his direction of travel. Police located the male; he was arrested and held in custody.
Impaired driving collision
On August 1, 2022 at 4:45 p.m., Penticton RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97. The vehicle had struck the median and left a field of debris and fluids as it fled. The vehicle was located a short distance away. The male driver fought with police upon arrest, and refused to provide a sample of his breath. Police are forwarding charges to the BC Prosecution Service.
Keremeos Creek wild fire
Throughout the weekend, Penticton RCMP have been working along side the BC Wildfire Service, the City of Penticton Emergency Support Services, The Province of BC, local and visiting Fire Departments, and other partners to support the community as the wildfire threatens homes, wildlife, and our neighbours.