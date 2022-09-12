Twenty years after she was first elected as a Summerland school trustee, Linda Van Alphen believes she’s close to fulfilling a promise she made all those years ago while still serving on a local parent advisory committee.
“At my first PAC meeting at Summerland Secondary School, I committed to getting a new high school gymnasium. In 2023, it is my wish to be a trustee representative at the ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said Van Alphen in a press release.
She’s one of five people running for the two Summerland seats on the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District.
Van Alphen, who has served as board chair and vice-chair over her 20 years in office, has also held positions with provincial bodies, such as the BC Public School Employers Association and the Teacher Qualification Branch. She currently manages the Summerland Rotary Sunday Market.