Clearly a Penticton couple was ready for some childhood hijinks when they chose their son’s middle name, but a medical condition detected early in his young life wasn’t what they expected.
Rockford Danger Cogill, who is 15 months old, was diagnosed last fall with childhood epilepsy.
“We think he started having seizures when he was about six months old,” said his mom, Juliana Buitenhuis.
“Basically, he’d be lying in his crib and his body would go stiff and he would kind of look to one side. It would almost look like he was smiling on one side of his face and one of his arms would move up and down. It was subtle.”
After recording videos of the episodes and visiting BC Children’s Hospital, the boy’s parents learned he is epileptic. Rockford is still treated by a team of six professionals, ranging from a pediatrician to a geneticist, who have prescribed a regimen of drugs.
“He’s taken really, really well to the medication and he’s only had a couple seizures since,” said Buitenhuis, who noted her son is otherwise healthy and meeting developmental milestones.
She’s now trying to raise awareness about childhood epilepsy, because if it goes undetected, seizures can result in brain damage. She recommends parents with concerns captures videos of the episodes to share with their child’s doctor.
“If you think something’s not quite right, go for your gut,” said Buitenhuis.
To help spread the message, Buitenhuis on Friday helping Penticton celebrate its first-ever Purple Day for Epilepsy today.
There are no festivities planned due to COVID-19, but people can show support by wearing purple and checking out www.bcepilepsy.com.
You can also visit Neighbourhood Brewing and hoist a glass of purple beer that was created just for the occasion, with all proceeds going to the BC Epilepsy Society.
Rockford’s father, Gillian Cogill, is a beer maker at Neighbourhood, so the fundraiser is a natural fit.
Plus, “Neighbourhood Brewing is family run, and our core values include supporting our family members and doing good wherever we can,” founder Melinda Coghill (no relation) said in an email.
“We have also had friends over the course of our lives who have been touched by this disorder, either mildly affecting them or completely altering their life paths. Anything we can do to help bring awareness to Purple Day can only help the BC Epilepsy Society with the ongoing education, research, and support of families affected by epilepsy.
The special beer is made in the traditional Berliner Weisse style – a tart low-alcohol wheat beer from Germany – with blackberries and marionberries added to the recipe to give it a purple hue.
Data is hard to come by on the prevalence of childhood epilepsy, but the condition affects approximately 1% of all Canadians, according to the BC Epilepsy Society.