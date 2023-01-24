With usage of Summerland’s electric vehicle chargers more than doubling last year, it’s time to consider a fee hike, says a town councillor.
Council at its meeting Monday received an annual update on its 26 EV chargers, showing they supplied a total of 33,810 kilowatt-hours of power while taking in revenue of $12,135 in 2022. That compared to 16,140 kilowatt-hours and revenue of $5,496 in 2021.
Crucially, the total cost to supply that power wasn’t included in the report.
Nonetheless, Coun. Doug Patan suggested the time is right to review the charging fees to potentially “create a little more revenue for our citizens.”
The chargers that get the most use are located at Memorial Park and municipal hall, while the least-used are those in Lower Town.
The staff report also included performance figures for solar panel arrays on the arts centre and municipal hall. Those arrays produced 27,056 kilowatt-hours of power that saved the district $10,420 last year, according to the report.