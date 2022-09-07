A former city councillor is jumping back into Penticton municipal politics.
Helena Konanz announced Wednesday she’s running for council in the Oct. 15 municipal election, hoping to reclaim the spot she held from 2011 to 2018.
“After knocking on doors throughout Penticton this summer, I’ve heard from our citizens that there are some very serious issues that have been badly neglected these past few years. We have one of the worst crime rates in all of B.C. Pentictonites deserve to feel safe in their own community and I plan to make it my priority at city hall to make that happen,” said Konanz in a press release.
Her other priorities include increasing housing affordability though “smart builds,” avoiding “poorly planned, expensive projects such as the lake-to-lake bike lanes,” stopping “inflated” electrical bills and reducing rising property taxes.
Konanz didn’t seek re-election in the 2018 and instead ran for the Conservative Party of Canada in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, falling each time to the NDP incumbent Richard Cannings in the riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
A former professional tennis player who has a master’s degree in political science, Konanz currently sits on the boards of the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club and the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband, Adam, have operated a chiropractic clinic in Penticton for nearly 30 years and have two adult children.