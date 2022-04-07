Penticton’s heritage policies are finally on the verge of getting some teeth.
Council this week directed staff to start work on a sweeping set of changes to the local zoning bylaw that would provide additional protections to heritage values and buildings on Lakeshore Drive, Front Street and the Cherryland neighbourhood in the area of Windsor Avenue.
“These are very recognizable neighbourhoods known for their expansive front yards and mature trees. Through zoning, we can ensure these features are protected for the homes that reflect the historic character of the areas while still allowing for new development,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in a press release following council’s decision.
Council also gave its blessing to a related plan to create a Heritage Conservation Area for Front Street and the 100 to 300 blocks of Main Street, which would impose even more strict controls on development in that part of the city.
The proposed bylaw amendments, which will be prepared in consultation with residents of the affected areas and the broader community, will need to be approved by council at a later date.
While the city has long maintained a heritage registry with about 50 properties on it, inclusion affords no special protections.
That came to light in 2020, when council was asked to remove a Lakeshore Drive home from the list and six months approved a plan to redevelop the lot with a four-plex.