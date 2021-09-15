The crowds may have been reduced by about 2,000 participants, but for those local paddlers who attended a double-vaxed, COVID-safe mini Penticton Dragon Boat Festival at Skaha Lake this past Saturday morning, there was still lots of great racing and lots of fun to be had.
“We have had teams training here in Penticton for the past couple of months, and it just seemed important to have some sort of an event to cap off certainly one of the more unique seasons of paddling. But, it was also important to us to make sure everyone was safe,” said Launa Maundrell, with the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival Society.
“We followed all of the Provincial Health Officer COVID-19 safety protocols — we limited the numbers to less than 100, we asked teams to spread themselves out over Skaha Park, we even held races with limited numbers of paddlers — 12 paddlers spread out instead of the usual 20 paddlers. We even had to go so far as to limit volunteers to keep the numbers below 100.”
Local organizers donated all the equipment as well as volunteered their time for the event, asking instead for donations to the club's new boathouse fund. Well over $1,000 was raised over the morning of racing.
“I think everybody really enjoyed themselves, the event had all the positive elements of our usual big event — teams were warming up, paddlers were excited to race, it was a beautiful sunny morning, the lake was gorgeous, boats were being loaded and unloaded,” said race director Don Mulhall.
“To be honest, it felt a little odd leading up to what we were calling a ‘non-event event’. You wanted to tell everyone about it, but you didn't want to attract crowds. In the end, I think the paddlers appreciated the opportunity. It helps strengthen the paddling community.”
Big winners for the day were Penticton Golden Dragons winning the Mixed Final with a time of 1:58.09 and Survivorship winning the Womens Final with a time of 1:55.52.
For more information, or to see how you could become involved, contact Don Mulhall at don@pentictondragonboat.com, or by calling 250-488-3100.