Dignitaries are set to gather Wednesday afternoon for the official ground-breaking ceremony for a long-awaited hotel near the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Kamloops-based Mundi Hotel Group is the developer behind the project, which is slated for an empty lot at 903 Vernon Ave. directly across from the PTCC and South Okanagan Events Centre.
The company plans to put up a six-storey, 105-room hotel, which will be operated under the Four Points by Sheraton brand, with an attached 100-seat restaurant. Both buildings will front Westminster Avenue and have a total of 76 parking spots available.
The new hotel, which has been long been sought by city officials to help drive business to the PTCC, is expected to open in summer 2023.