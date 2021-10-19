Four new pickleball courts will be built in Oliver thanks to $40,000 in community donations and a matching federal grant.
The project, which will include upgrades to three existing courts at a facility shared by tennis and pickleball players, was announced Tuesday by Oliver Parks and Recreation.
“The desired outcome of the project is to increase available court space, improve safety, and encourage more people of all ages to be outside and active,” said manager Carol Sheridan in a press release.
“This project will also increase opportunities for the social participation and inclusion of seniors and low-income members of our community.”
An asphalt surface for the four new courts will be added to the east end of the existing facility at 825 McKinney Rd. near South Okanagan General Hospital.
Sheridan noted the surging popularity of pickleball in the community, where the local club’s membership has grown from 50 players in 2017 to 120 in 2021.
Development of the new courts was led by a committee composed of town staff and local tennis and pickleball players that began meeting in 2018. After surveying the community to quantify the need for new courts, the group completed a business case, solicited donations and applied through the town for a federal grant.
That grant, worth $42,567 from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative program, will be combined with local donations and $60,000 from the town to fund the $140,000 project.
Preliminary earth works are expected to start this fall, followed by installation of the new courts and other upgrades in the spring. The facility will be closed from mid-March until early June as a result of the work.
A ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony is set for this Friday at noon.
Other pickleball clubs in the South Okanagan have also shown their willingness to pay to play.
This year alone, Penticton’s club came up with $50,000 to add two courts to the facility at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, while the Summerland club contributed $5,000 to construction of four new courts there.
Pickleball combines the skills of tennis, squash, racquetball and badminton. Players hit a hard, plastic Wiffle-type ball and the courts are roughly half the size used for tennis.