House prices continued falling in May 2023 compared to the overheated market of a year earlier, according to fresh data from the Association of Interior Realtors.
Prices fell on a year-over year basis in all but the North Okanagan condominium market, where a benchmark unit sold up 3% at $345,000 in May.
Benchmark townhouses lost 8% in both the South and Central Okanagan, putting their new prices at $558,000 and $767,000, respectively.
And in the flagship single-family home category for the Central Okanagan, benchmark properties fell 7% to $1.05 million.
At the same time, active listings increased 8% to 3,724 in May 2023, while the number of units sold rose 24% to 927.
“Some buyers seem to have recovered from the rate shock and re-evaluated or have adjusted their expectations of what they desire to more realistic expectations so that they can resume their real estate efforts,” said association president Chelsea Mann in a press release.
“While this is great to see, interest rates are still top of mind for many buyers.”
Interest rates rose again on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada lifted its overnight target by 0.25% to 4.75% in response to an annualized inflation rate of 4.4% in April.
Mann also noted a growing disconnect between BC Assessment’s most recent property valuations, which were calculated as of July 1, 2022, and today’s prices.
“The BC Assessment value will not always correlate with the actual market value as those property assessed values were calculated last year, which does not necessary reflect what is currently happening in the real estate market today,” she said.
Thinking about selling? Here are the benchmark* sale prices for Okanagan homes in May 2023 and year-over-year % change
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $772K (– 7%)
Townhouse: $558K (– 8%)
Condo/apartment: $428K (–1%)
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $1.05 (–7%)
Townhouse: $767K (–8%)
Condo/apartment: $517K (–6%)
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $778K (–4%)
Townhouse: $578K (–9%)
Condo/apartment: $345K (+3%)
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is viewed as a more accurate indicator than pure averages.