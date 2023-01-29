This year will mark the 25th anniversary of a music festival that provides a wide variety of music styles – something for everyone.
The board of directors of the Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival are well into planning another big event for Penticton on the weekend of Sept. 8-10.
“We are excited to bring this popular social event to the city once again” said president Michael Campbell in a press release. “The two-year hiatus from producing this festival due to COVID certainly presented challenges for us in 2022. But with every challenge comes an opportunity and we are ready to host our 25th anniversary this year.”
From the high energy zydeco-cajun style of music, to rockabilly, New Orleans dixie, to big band, the festival is introducing a new genre to the mix this year. Western Swing has become very popular on the circuit so it will be added to the Penticton schedule.
For more information go to the festival website:www.pentasticjazz.ca Tickets may be purchased on the website from valleytix.com. Phone contact numbers are 250-770-3494 or toll free 1-866-599-3494.