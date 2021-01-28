Three local filmmakers have been awarded $20,000 each to start telling the stories of every-day heroes.
They’re among 40 projects in B.C. and Alberta selected for funding from Telus STORYHIVE, a charitable program launched by the telecom giant in 2013 to support emerging filmmakers with assistance from the National Screen Institute.
“STORYHIVE’s 19th edition aims to highlight remarkable people making positive contributions to their local communities by sharing how Canadian neighbourhoods adapt, change and strengthen connections in the face of distance and difficulty,” the company said in a press release.
The three local filmmakers selected to contribute are:
– Director Rob Sutherland is creating “Bottled Up,” a new look into the effects of plastic waste. Sutherland follows Ron Ryde, an avid traveller turned inventor who spent nearly eight decades exploring some of the poorest parts of the world. He noticed two major issues affecting almost every place he visited: plastic waste and lack of employment opportunities for women. With the help of a few friends, Ron set out to create a fully functioning, portable recycling plant from his workshop in Penticton, offering a potential business opportunity for marginalized women while combating the issue of plastic waste.
– Producer Jennifer Vincent is directing alongside Kate Tea and Ronan Reinart of local film company Mutant Films with “Smashed: Breaking the Cycle of Alcohol Use Disorder,” showing how retired Penticton Dr. Jeff Harries has been treating this debilitating condition successfully for more than 15 years. By using a unique but effective model of treatment, Dr. Harries has provided hope to hundreds of rural and Indigenous communities who would otherwise be disregarded. After a devastating diagnosis of ALS, Dr. Harries has a new challenge he must face as he and team adapt to continue his work for those who need it most.
– Growing up in Castlegar, creator Corey Woods has learned to love and respect the wildlife around her. Nelson woman Helen Jameson, 90, is the star of her documentary, “Stay Wild,” which features Jameson’s exciting but heartbreaking life of rehabilitating anything that needs help. For over 45 years, she has held many titles from educator, public speaker, field trip leader to now widow, tirelessly educating her community on the power of compassion towards Canada’s wildlife.