Total construction value is down, but the number of building permits issued so far this year by the District of Summerland is up by 25%.
Staff at municipal hall issued 171 permits for work valued at $39.8 million through August 2022, compared to 137 permits worth $45.5 million in the same portion of 2021, according to data presented to council at its meeting Monday.
While the district will likely exceed the 203 permits issued in all of 2021, it probably won’t match last year’s record-setting construction value of $59.8 million.
“Increasing interest rates are constraining access to project financing, and coupled with persistent high costs for materials and supply chain issues, some larger projects are finding difficulty in proceeding,” wrote Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, in his report to council.
“As a result, the district is projecting a bit of a slowdown in total construction value experienced over the balance of 2022 and moving into early 2023 within the community.”