When Len Filek walked onto the par three, second hole tee box at the Summerland Golf Club, he didn’t expect to create such a stir.
With a smooth swing, he watched his shot fly into the air, hit the green and roll into the cup.
What could be sweeter than a hole-in-one? How about winning the Chase the Ace $10,000 prize.
The other winner of the day was the Agur Lake Camp Society and the campers who depend on it. Along with 177 golfers, and 35 volunteers, the event at Summerland Golf and Country Club raised over $7,000 for operating costs at Agur Lake Camp.
Agur Lake offers a barrier-free wilderness experience.
Brutus Truck Bodies was the lead sponsor with support from Summerland Credit Union, Shaughnessy’s Cove, Peters Bros. Construction, Giants Head Brewing and Duffer’s Den.
To learn more about the Agur Lake Camp Society or donate, visit agurlakecamp.ca.