A resident of The Hamlets long-term care centre in Penticton was injured by fire on Tuesday morning, but officials won’t say much about the nature of the incident.
Members of the RCMP and Penticton Fire Department were called to the Duncan Avenue facility just before 10 a.m. It’s still unclear what they found.
“An unfortunate fire incident involving a resident occurred (Tuesday). Resident was transported to PRH. Incident is under investigation,” said Rob Trupp, assistant chief of the PFD, in an email Wednesday.
Pressed for more details, Trupp replied: “Unfortunately I can not provide anymore information at this time.”
Police were equally vague.
Staff-Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said in an email Wednesday the RCMP was called to the scene to assist the fire department.
“Once there, police determined there was nothing criminal in nature and assisted our partner agency,” said Vatamaniuck, who noted that was the extent of the information he would share.
Finally, a spokesperson for the Interior Health Authority said the agency “is aware of this incident and it has been reported to the licensing department.”
IH did not respond to a request for more details.
A manager at The Hamlets declined comment Wednesday because the matter is still under investigation.
According to The Hamlets’ website, the facility boasts 53 assisted-living units and 98 beds for people with complex-care needs, such as dementia.