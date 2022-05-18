Work on a major Oliver reconstruction project is due to get underway next week.
A contractor working on behalf of the town will decommission Packinghouse Lane and convert it to a multi-use pathway.
Additional infrastructure works include re-configuring the intersection at the north of the lane to a safer standard, extending water to a new BC Housing development on Airport Street and installing new sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
The work is expected to continue through mid-September and motorists should be prepared for intermittent delays.