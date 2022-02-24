A car fire was responsible for several loud explosions that rattled Summerland on Wednesday night.
Crews from the Summerland Fire Department were called to the fire outside a home on Jubilee Road near Sinclair Road just before midnight.
“There were several explosions from (car) windows and tires blowing out,” according to a synopsis of the call from the SFD.
“This was actually a good thing as it alerted/woke up the residents in the home. When the occupants woke up the home was filling up with smoke, they were able to grab their pets and made it out safely.”
Flames from the car spread to the exterior of the home, but firefighters were able to minimize damage to the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but preliminary indications suggest it was accidental.