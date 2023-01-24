A forest ecologist who helped reveal trees’ hidden communication abilities has been confirmed as the headline speaker for the 2023 Meadowlark Nature Festival.
Susan Simard is the author of “Finding the Mother Tree,” which made the New York Times best-seller list after its release in 2021. The book explores how individual trees in forests are connected underground by fungi through which a single “mother tree” shares carbon and nutrients.
Simard’s talk is set for Saturday, May 20, at Venables Theatre in Oliver. Tickets go on sale April 5 and more details are expected to be announced before then.
For more information, visit www.meadowlarkfestival.ca.