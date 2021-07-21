With a mandate from the public in hand, Penticton city council on Tuesday approved the terms of a request for proposals that will be issued this fall to secure a long-term operating agreement for Skaha Marina.
Terms of the RFP call for a contract of up to 25 years for a private-sector operator to run the marina with boundaries and amenities much like those already in place, such as gas docks, moorage, an eatery and boat rentals. There would also be performance reviews every three to five years.
“The city is acutely aware of the interest surrounding this park and has therefore prepared a multi-step process that aims to keep the public fully informed of the steps being taken to secure a successful long-term operating management agreement for the marina lands at Skaha Park,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
The possibility of offering a private-sector operator a contract to improve and run the facility was narrowly endorsed by the public through a referendum question attached to the June byelection. The final vote was 2,453 in favour and 2,416 opposed.