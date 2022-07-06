RCMP in Penticton and the South Okanagan are seeking assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting investigation.
On Friday, July 1 at 6:52 p.m., the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a shooting on the east side of Osoyoos Lake at an area frequented by locals and tourists known as White Sands on Osoyoos Indian Band land.
According to police, a 22 year-old male from Maple Ridge was with friends getting ready to watch the Canada Day fireworks when a male from another group started an altercation before pulling out a gun, firing multiple rounds and shooting the victim before fleeing the area. The victim received non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP is reviewing all evidence to determine whether there is also a link to two shootings in Penticton on June 26 and June 28.
RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29 year-old Steven Marlo Gallagher, who is being considered armed and dangerous and a suspect in this shooting.
“If Steven sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police immediately,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a statement.
Anyone who may encounter Gallagher, or who has information on his whereabouts, are asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.