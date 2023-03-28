Members of Penticton’s business community are urging city council to keep them in mind when it sets tax rates next month.
The draft 2023 budget approved by council earlier this month contains a 9.5% tax hike.
The document was built by city staff using an assumed business tax multiplier of 2.22, which is up from 2.14 this year, but will be “revenue-neutral,” according to finance manager Angela Campbell, since residential property assessments grew at a larger rate than commercial assessments in 2022.
And, while there was talk of maintaining the BTM at 2.14 for the year ahead, council delayed a decision until April to gather more information.
The BTM is used to adjust the balance between how much of the city’s overall tax requisition is paid by owners of residential and commercial properties. It’s based on the assumption that owners of commercial properties, which are expected to generate revenue, can handle more of the burden.
Last year’s 2.14 BTM meant that for every $1 a residential property owner paid in tax, a commercial property owner paid $2.14.
Now the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is urging council to lower the BTM to 2.
“What the chamber is essentially asking is for mayor, council, and our community to recognize that Penticton businesses are still struggling, and we have an opportunity to provide some financial relief for them at minimal impact to the average homeowner,” said executive director Michael Magnusson in a press release.
“We know things aren’t easy for anyone right now, but a huge part of the Penticton lifestyle that we have all come to love and expect is based on the goods and services provided by our business community, and they need our support.”
According to estimates prepared by city staff, shifting the BTM from 2.24 to 2.0 would only add $48 to the average residential tax bill, but tack on $617 to the average commercial bill.