A long-awaited deal required for BC Housing to go ahead with a new 54-unit supportive housing project in Penticton will be presented to city council today for approval.
However, the draft letter of intent attached to council’s agenda package is not binding on either party and does not include a performance bond that some elected officials viewed as a key element to ensure BC Housing lives up to its promises.
The letter pertains only to the proposed project at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd., a site already owned by BC Housing, which intends to put up a four-storey building to cater to Indigenous clients already on the road to recovery from addictions and mental health issues.
Two non-profits, ASK Wellness and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, have already signed on to operate the facility.
Residents would have to commit to not consuming drugs or alcohol on site, in contrast to three existing supportive housing projects in the city that all feature dedicated rooms where people can take drugs under the supervision of trained volunteers.
Council has been wary, though, of opening the door to another BC Housing project while it still has outstanding concerns about the existing facilities and voted in July to withhold issuance of a development variance permit until the Crown corporation commits in writing to being a good neighbour. The resulting letter of intent offers little in the way of firm commitments.
“Staff worked closely with BC Housing to try to include items that were within the control of BC Housing to accommodate through this process and consider the agreement as being reflective of the direction from council. Staff do acknowledge that there are some items that council may have wanted to see included in the agreement that were not able to be included, such as performance bonds and guarantees on taxation classification,” writes Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in his report to council.
“Nevertheless, staff consider the agreement meets the general intent of council’s desire to have additional assurance that the project will proceed as intended and that the city will have a role in any changes to the proposed operating model.”
Key terms of the deal state BC Housing will undertake “commercially reasonable efforts, through the mechanisms, remedies and recourse available in the operator agreement, to ensure that the operator respects the city’s Good Neighbour Bylaw,” and work “closely with the city, and its service providers, to ensure that legitimate community concerns are addressed.”
Other terms reinforce the project’s intention to serve Indigenous clients focused on recovery from addictions.
However, the letter makes clear that “no binding legal rights or obligations will arise or be created” by the agreement. There is also no mention of a performance bond as suggested by Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who has floated the idea of BC Housing placing money into a trust that would be released if the Crown corporation’s building becomes a drain on local resources, like police.
The proposal for 3240 Skaha Lake Rd. has become fodder in a larger battle between the city and BC Housing, which are headed to court in the new year over the old Victory Church homeless shelter, which is operating in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.
In other business today, council will stage a public hearing at 6 p.m. ahead of a decision on rezoning 726, 738, 750 and 762 Westminster Ave. W. to allow construction of four four-plexes featuring a total of 16 units. The lots are all currently zoned for single-family homes, just one of which is still standing.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and is open to the public. It can also be viewed live on the city’s website.