Instead of honouring distinguished alumni with awards, the Okanagan College Alumni Association this year is paying tribute to essential workers.
The association won’t hand out is usual distinguished alumni and young alumni awards. Instead, a plaque honouring the role played by essential workers during the
pandemic has been installed in the Health Sciences Centre at the Kelowna campus.
“We have a breadth of health-care workers come from Okanagan College that have been instrumental on the frontlines of our hospitals across the Interior,” said OCAA Vice President Nick Melemenis.
The association will also offer two bursaries worth $1,000 each.