Two people are dead after a vehicle left Highway 3 and entered the Similkameen River near Keremeos on Monday.
Police say officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to a report of an overturned vehicle in the water about 12 kilometres west of Keremeos.
“It appeared the vehicle left the highway, struck a tree, went down the embankment, and landed upside down, submerged in the river,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
“The exact day and time the collision occurred is uncertain, but likely occurred during the previous 24-hours.
“Emergency crews extracted all two occupants from inside the vehicle, who were both pronounced deceased. The RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service, are continuing to investigate.”
The release did not contain any information about the identities of the victims or the type of vehicle in which they were travelling.