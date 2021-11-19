Oliver mayor Martin Johansen is the recently elected chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional District Hospital District.
The RHD is composed of the same members as the RDOS but is a separate entity with its own budget.
Its purpose is to provide capital funding for facility construction and renovation, and equipment in the health care facilities in the region.
“My No. 1 priority is to start building some good communication bridges with Interior Health and BC Ministry of Health,” Johansen said in an interview.
He expressed frustration at being told one thing by the Ministry and another by IH.
“It would be beneficial to get everyone on the same page. That is why I want meetings with IH and Ministry people in the same room,” he said.
Much is done at the local level without a representative of IH at the meetings he explained.
“IH is the missing piece of the puzzle,” he said.
Johansen thinks that team-based primary care facilities are essential in attracting and retaining physicians in rural communities.
In team-based facilities, patients are attached to a clinic rather than to a specific physician.
“The light came on for me when listening to doctors speak of their challenges,” he said.
Newly minted physicians want to practice team-based care and patients get more attention he explained.
Johansen said that Adrian Dix, BC Minister of Health, favours the Ministry being able to fund different kinds of clinics including primary care clinics
Asked about the proposed primary care clinic in Summerland, Johansen replied, “Absolutely support it.”
Although he emphasized that low physician numbers are a problem in the RDOS, he was unable to say how this region,
usually seen as an attractive place to live and raise a family, compares to other areas in terms of number of physicians.
Johansen is also concerned about the burden the centralization of care in Penticton imposes on residents.
“We need to support local areas. Patients should have access to service where they live,” he said.
Referring to the temporary closure of the diagnostic laboratory in Summerland, Johansen is especially concerned for those patents who may need frequent testing and for those for whom transportation is a problem.
Ready access to local care, especially emergency care, is a major reason he thinks the small hospitals in Oliver and Princeton will remain open.
Although the RHD typically provides 40% of IH’s capital budget, it does not participate in the decision-making process of what is funded.
IH consults with the RHD about its needs and then prioritizes the needs of all the regional districts.
Some things that are needed do not appear on the IH list according to Johansen who thinks IH is fair in the distribution of money.
The RHD’s provisional budget 2021 budget is just over $15 million dollars of which approximately $6.5 million come from tax requisition.
The 2021 levy on the average residential property is $112.
Regarding IH’s decision to strip $500,000 in annual funding from Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, Johansen said he only knows what is reported in the media.
However, he would have expected IH to have worked carefully with Pathways on a transition plan which does not seem to have happened.
Johansen is looking forward to working with IH and rural communities through his term as RHD chair which will end prior to the next municipal election in October 2022.
“I am definitely thinking about running again for mayor of Oliver and will announce my decision in the New Year,” he said.