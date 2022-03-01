Tuesday March 1
• Today is March 1, the first day of March and 60th day of 2022
• Penticton’s Community Outdoor Rink is now open for free skating, located behind Penticton City Hall and beside Gyro Park, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall council chambers, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view agenda or watch the meeting live visit: penticton.ca
• Oliver Council meets, 7 p.m., to view agenda or meeting: oliver.ca
• KIJHL playoff hockey, Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton Arena; Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena
• Penticton Museum Brown Bag Lecture Series, “The Riordan House: So much more than a rum runner's house” by Anne Hargrave, noon at Penticton Library and Museum auditorium, also available via Zoom, contact 250-490-2451, suggested donation of $2
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, NewLINE Dance, Lev. 1, 9 a.m. Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30 - $8; Partner Bridge 12:45 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $65 per month (members), $75 (non-members)
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Improv Workshops at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon, to register or for details call: 778-718-5757
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Marry Me,” (PG, 112 minutes); “Jackass Forever,” (14A, 96 minutes); “Dog,” (PG, 101 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Spider-Man: Now Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “West Side Story,” (2021 version, PG, 156 minutes); For showtimes and to buy tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, March 2
• 10th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast at Penticton Lakeside Resort parking lot, 6:30 - 9 a.m., suggested donation of $20
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card, qualifiers run every Wednesday until May 25
• Jenny Long and studio resident, award-winning photographer, Robert Kenney present “Frame of Reference,” The Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, show runs Wednesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair yoga (mat required), 9:a.m.; cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Preschool Performers, Acting Workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Performers at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Showtime! Community Theatre Rehearsals at Penticton Elks Lodge, 7-10 p.m., for details: 778-718-5757
• Men’s dart night at the Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 126 minutes, Wednesday and Thursday); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes, Friday-Sunday)
Thursday, March 3
• KIJHL junior hockey playoffs, Princeton Posse at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m. at The Sun Bowl in Osoyoos
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, sessions begin at 8 a.m., for details: rdos.bc.ca/regional-government/board-meetings/
• Ari Neufeld performs at Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: timewines.ca
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, carpet bowl, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 1-4 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m., sales begin at noon); improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• Karaoke with DJ Skye at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6:30-9 p.m.
• Youth Pottery Classes at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, for details, phone: 778-718-5757
Friday, March 4
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival begins, classical voice at Penticton United Church
• BCHL junior A hockey action, Prince George Spruce Kings at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca or visit SOEC box office
• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., orders must be placed in advance online at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., also mixed dart league, 6:30 p.m., for details call: 250-492-2949
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host Candie at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, open 8-ball pool tournament, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong Int., 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Saturday, March 5
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “The Sacred and the Profane,” with Lorraine Min, Judy Rose and the OSO chorus, 7:30 p.m., The Cleland Theatre, purchase online: okanagansymphony.com/tickets
• BCHL junior A hockey action, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, 6 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca or visit SOEC box office
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festivals, classical voice at Penticton United Church, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Contour and Cross Contour with Mary Kate Woodward at Penticton Arts Council, noon-4 p.m. at The Leir House, to register: 250-492-7997
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Step-by-Step Acrylic Landscape Painting with Roberta Far at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon - 4 p.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757
• A Night of Comedy at Cannery Brewing Co., 198 Ellis Street, with headliner Ed Hill, featuring Dom Oliveira, 7:30 p.m., $20, purchase online at: eventbrite.com
• Okanagan Ski Touring and Snowshoe Festival at Apex Mountain Ski Resort, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m., for details, call: 613-857-1030
• The Dream Cafe presents Early Spirit, folk-rock group, featuring Joshua Smith (The Trips), Dan Tait (Tiger Moon), Sam Balson (Dope Folk), and Mitchell Howanyk (Wild Son), 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Hoodoo Adventures Skimo Race at Apex Mountain Resort, begins at 9 a.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures Ski Tour Under The Stars and Snowshoe Tour Under the Stars, $65 per person, ski begins at 4:45 p.m., snowshoe at 5:30 p.m., to register or for details call: 613-857-1030
• Hoodoo Adventures - Ski Touring Initiation for Beginners, 2-4 p.m. at Apex Mountain Ski Resort, $25, for details visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Mandy Cole performs at Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., schnitzel dinner, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Thirteen Broken Bones
• Michael Sime My Journey — Redux Exhibition at Penticton Art Gallery, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., by donation
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• The Bench Market reopening weekend brunch, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., call: 250-492-2222
Sunday, March 6
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festivals, classical voice at Penticton United Church, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Hoodoo Adventures Avalanche Safety 101 Clinic at Apex Mountain Resort, $40, all ages, call: 250-492-3888
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• The Barley Mill presents meat draw, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., all proceeds to Pathways
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, 1:30-3 p.m.
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Aaron Loewen, 5-7 p.m.
• The Bench Market reopening weekend brunch, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., call: 250-492-2222
SEND US YOUR EVENTS: editor@pentictonherald.ca