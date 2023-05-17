All kinds of cool equipment will be on display as the City of Penticton throws opens the gates to its work yards on Friday, May 26.
Coinciding with National Public Works Week, the open house will allow visitors to get up close and personal with trucks, loaders, police cars, get lifted in one of the electrical utility’s bucket rides, plus enjoy a free barbecue and give-aways.
“Through interactive activities and displays, we will showcase all the good work that takes place on a daily basis to ensure our electricity, water, sewers, roads and parks are operating to the highest standards,” said Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616 Okanagan Ave. E. For more details, visit www.penticton.ca/public-works-2023.