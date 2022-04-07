An eight-unit residential development has been cleared to proceed at 273 Scott Ave.
The required rezoning was approved unanimously by city council at its meeting Tuesday pending a $9,500 payment from the developer to cover the cost of installing a new fire hydrant.
Plans call for demolishing an existing single-family home and replacing it with four duplexes.
Redevelopment of the site has been in the works for more than a decade, but previous attempts to secure approval for a four-storey, 16-unit apartment building were rejected by past councils in 2014 and 2016.