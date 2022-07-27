A man who jumped into Osoyoos Lake on Monday night to save his dog is now presumed to have drowned, say police.
Mounties were called to the lake around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a 41-year-old Oliver man going into the water and failing to resurface.
“The missing man and his friend were stationary in the middle of Osoyoos Lake in the missing man’s surf boat while the man was playing fetch with his dogs,” said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda in a press release.
“It appears one of the dogs became distressed and the man swam out to help it. The man and dog became separated from the boat due to the wind and the friend witnessed the dog climb on the man’s back, weighing him down.”
A search for the man conducted by police, civilians, friends and Osoyoos Fire Rescue extended into Monday night and recommenced Tuesday, but failed to locate his body. The RCMP’s underwater recovery team is due to arrive in Osoyoos next week to look for the body.
The man’s dog survived.
“The Osoyoos RCMP would like to express their deepest condolences to the missing man’s family and friends during this most difficult time,” said Bayda.