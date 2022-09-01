More than half the curbside recycling bins audited this summer in Penticton contained non-recyclable materials.
“Today, we enjoy door-to-door recycling service for $34 per year. If the contamination remains at current levels, we run the risk of paying more for this service and losing the convenience of the service we have,” said David Kassian, the city’s sustainability supervisor, in a press release.
The audits were conducted by a pair of “recycling ambassadors” who were hired for the summer to randomly inspect recycling and yard waste bins, and perform public outreach and education.
Of the 2,000 bins checked by the team, 54% contained non-recyclable contaminants.
Of those contaminated bins, 84% contained soft plastic packaging, 29% contained paper towels or tissues, 16% contained Styrofoam and 13% contained glass.
Other commonly found items included plastic padded envelopes, clothes hangers, non-recyclable plastic household products such as toys, plastic dishware or totes, and recyclable materials stuffed in plastic bags.
Penticton’s official city-wide contamination rate is 13% – well above the 5.8% standard set by Recycle BC.
“If the city does not improve its contamination rates, it could lead to increased costs to deliver the program as a result of fines from Recycle BC,” said Kassian.
“It may also lead to a less convenient recycling service, such as having to sort everything into separate bins or bags, which has been shown to reduce contamination in other B.C. communities.”
Residents who are not sure where items go are encouraged to try the Recycling Wizard tool at penticton.ca/recycling or call the Recycling Hotline at 1-800-667-4321.